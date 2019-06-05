Share:

LAHORE - Nayyer Husnain Haider has been elected as member of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Appeals Committee during its extraordinary congress held in Paris on Tuesday. Nayyer is first Pakistani who has been elected on this prestigious judicial body. Previously, he has been member of AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee. The AFC extraordinary congress was participated by AFC vice president and FIFA-recognized PFF president Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat along with Nayyer Husnain and member of PFF congress Arif Rahim. It was a moment of pride when Nayyer was elected as the member of the AFC appeals committee and becoming the first Pakistani of getting this honour. He also has the experience of working as member of AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee for two terms. Nayyer has pledged his full support for the betterment of football in Asia in general and Pakistan in particular.