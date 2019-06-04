Share:

MULTAN-Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that no compromise will be made on South Punjab province as this province is part of PTI’s manifesto.

Addressing the participants of an iftar dinner here on Tuesday, he declared that the PTI government would fully act upon its manifesto. He declared that he would contact political leadership for South Punjab province so that national consensus could be created on this important issue.

He disclosed that a master plan was on papers for the development of Multan and it was his desire to do something for the uplift of this town while he was in government. He said that the time had come to fulfil all promises made during the election campaign. He said that he is from the masses and he has a strong realization of public’s problems. He said that despite his engagement in Foreign Office, he has been fully in contact with his constituency. He said that every penny of public exchequer would be spent on public welfare projects and no one would be allowed to get kickbacks.

The FM declared that the PTI believes in across the board accountability, saying the biggest reason for corruption in the country is that the corrupt elements are let go scot-free in the past. “This practice will not continue anymore. The accountability will continue. It is for the first time that a person like Nawaz Sharif is put in jail for corruption,” he asserted. He said that those involved in looting national exchequer would be dealt with iron hand.

“We are ready for talks with the new Indian government as we have sent them greetings and talks offer,” he pointed out, adding that wherever and whatever time India wants to sit with us we are ready to sit with them. He said that it is for the first time that any government raised voice at international level against Indian atrocities in Kashmir. He said that the government awakened international conscience on Indian oppression in Kashmir and now the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced.

He said that CPEC project was a game changer and the government had entered into its second phase. He hoped that the second phase of CPEC would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in the country. He said that the visit of Chinese vice president remained successful and the people would soon feel its impacts.

Mr Qureshi said that the people gave heavy mandate to the PTI and all political parties including opposition should respect public opinion. He claimed that the government was making public-friendly policies and PTI would win 2023 election because of these policies.