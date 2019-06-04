Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of heatwave on Tuesday.

Experts are seeing no relief from harsh weather conditions on Eidul Fitr and following days due to lack of significant rains.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, extremely hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Jaccobabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 49 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Sibbi and Moen-Jo-daro was recorded 48C, Dadu, Sukkur and Rohri 47C.

In Lahore, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 41C and 27C respectively.

Docs advise precautionary measures

Excessive use of air conditioners and the resultant enormous burden on transmission system caused frequent tripping. This also affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to water shortage in parts of Lahore. The Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next 2-3 days.

The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the ongoing week. Extremely hot weather is expected in eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, severe heat wave has caused alarming increase in weather related diseases. Experts have urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid getting summer related diseases. “Extremely hot weather has increased gastroenteritis, sunstroke, high grade fever and allergy. Excessive pollution is causing respiratory tract infection, cough and flu, and stomach upset,” said leading family physician Dr Abdul Rauf. He urged people to take precautions to avoid diseases.

“Avoid unnecessarily going out especially at noon and in the afternoon. Wear light clothes, avoid physical exertion, direct exposure to sunlight, cover head while going out and consume more water,” he said.

He stressed the need of avoiding excessive eating of spicy food and fried items during Eid days.

“Take balanced diet, enhance fruit intake and drink more water”, he suggested.