Islamabad - The main opposition party (Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian) may once again remind national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser of issuing production order for arrested MNAs from North Waziristan.

PPP-P senior lawmakers will meet speaker national assembly after Eid, requesting him to take action on already submitted letter by PPP-P chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about producing both leaders in upcoming NA session.

The national assembly session has been summoned on 10th June, which is specifically for budget 2019-20 proposals.

PPP-P chairman Bilawal, in a presser, had already asked the chair to immediately issue production order of Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, so that they could express their viewpoint on the floor of the house. It may be mentioned that the lawmakers have warned both to avoid giving unpleasant statements.