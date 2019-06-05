Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review proposals for the budget for 2019-2020 to be presented in the National Assembly on June 11.

According to official sources, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the revenue and expenditures.

The meeting was attended amongst others by adviser on finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, adviser on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, minister for planning Khusro Bakhtiar, minister of state for revenue Hamad Azhar, special assistant Sania Nishtar and chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.

Agencies add: According to details, the members discussed points of the upcoming budget that will be presented on June 11 while the premier was also briefed on the amnesty scheme.

The officials gave detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the revenue and expenditures and the state of the economy.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi informed the meeting about progress in the Assets Declaration Scheme recently announced by the government.

Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar briefed the session about extension in the last date of tax returns and tax revenues, sources said.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Khan questioned the meeting how to bring the big tax evaders into the tax net. “Why only the salaried class pays tax,” the prime minister asked.

The prime minister expressed his intention of launching a crackdown against tax evaders after June 30, according to the sources.

The prime minister said that the government has announced the assets declaration scheme and also extended the date of filing the tax returns.

The government will not offer any concession to the people who will fail to get benefit from extension in filing of tax returns date, the premier said.

He said all institutions are on the government’s side to nab the tax thieves.