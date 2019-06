Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished the nation a joyous Eid and urged them to stand united against economic crisis.

“Let us all resolve to stand up as a united nation to overcome our economic crisis while putting least amount of burden on the poorer section of society,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Prime Minister offered Eid prayers at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad and prayed for the prosperity of the country.