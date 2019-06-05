Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with institutions of national security, was working steadfastly to achieve national goals .

In a tweet on her social media account, Awan said, “We are fully aware of national security and defence, and are busy healing the wounds inflicted on the economy of the country because of politics of the opposition.”

The PM's aide said the nation, standing beside its leadership, was paying the price of incapability and insensitivity of the opposition with patience and courage.

The day was not far off when Pakistan would be on the road to progress and prosperity, and this would put an end to all criticism, she added.