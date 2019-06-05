Share:

Lahore - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the Pakistan military’s unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures during the next financial year.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Khan praised the military’s decision, saying it was because of our critical financial situation despite multiple security challenges.

He further said: “My Govt shall spend this saving on development of merged tribal districts and Balochistan.”

