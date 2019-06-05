Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts by the Pakistan Army, in view of the country's critical financial situation.

The reaction of the Prime Minister came through a tweet in wake of the decision by the armed forces not to seek increase in their budget.

Armed forces have also decided to forego some of its development programme, besides cuts in other allowances.

The Prime Minister was particularly appreciative of the armed forces' decision, in view of the "multiple security challenges" confronting the nation.

Imran Khan said the government will divert the money saved on development of merged tribal areas and Balochistan.