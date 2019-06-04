Share:

KARACHI - The political leadership of the province will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in their respective hometowns.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party President Asif Ali Zardari will be offering prayers at Larkana and Nawabshah, respectively.Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will offer Eid prayer at Polo Ground in Karachi whereas the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be offering prayer with Bilawal in Naudero, Larkana and celebrate the religious festival with his constituents in Sehwan.

The Mutttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener and the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Deputy Convener Amir Khan and other leaders will also be offering prayer in the port city.

Likewise, the Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Presidnet Anees Qaimkhani will perform Eid prayer at Mustafa Mosque in the DHA Phase I.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will offer prayer at Ibrahimi Mosque in North Nazimabad Block A.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, PPP lawmaker Sharjeel Inam Memon and MQM-P member Sindh Assembly Javed Hanif who are facing corruption charges will offer Eid prayer in the jail and celebrate this religious festival with the prisons.