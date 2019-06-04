Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged everyone to play their role to bring happiness on faces of poor people too.

In his message, Ismail said that Eid is a gift for the entire Muslim Ummah after and blessings and worships everyone did in Ramadan. He urged the need of continuing worships in other days too as we do in the holy month of Ramadan. “On the eve of Eid, we all should commit that we will play our due role for betterment of the country,” he added.

The governor also hailed the law enforcement agencies for maintaining foolproof security in Ramadan. Police and Rangers had maintained law and order and no untoward incident was reported as the law enforcement agencies performed duties outside markets, shopping malls and other public places throughout the month, Ismail concluded.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has wished greetings of Eidul Fitr to the country men specially those living in the Sindh province and said that it is a festival of happiness and is gift of Allah for Muslims after observing month-fasting.

He said in his message that the festivities also remind that that one should also care for the poor around us in the moments of joy. “The arrangements from the Sindh government have enabled a better atmosphere for Eid in the province especially in Karachi,” he said and applauded the law enforcing authorities for better security arrangements on the eve of Eidul Fitr. He also directed the provincial cabinet members and PPPP lawmakers to also remember the poor in their constituencies on the eve of Eidul Fitr. “PPP is the party of workers and poor and on the eve of Eid we should once again promise to lead the province towards the path of progress and prosperity.”