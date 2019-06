Share:

Lahore - Different mosques in the metropolis have announced timings of Eidul Fitr.

According to a compiled data of timings available, the prayers would be offered in different mosques as per following schedule.

Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will lead Eid prayers offered at Badshahi Mosque at 8:30am today. Eid prayers in Mosque Wazir Khan would be offered at 7:30 am, Jamia masjid Shah Kamal and Muslim Masjid Lohari, Jamia masjid Pir Makki, Jamia Masjid Madho Lal Hussain at 7 am.

At the Punjab University Jamia Mosque, Quaid-e-Azam (New) Campus will be offered at 7am. Dr Hafiz Muhammad Muaaz will lead the prayers.

DHA: (7 AM) DHA Phase Masjid Rahbar Ph-XI, Sector Masjid Rahbar Ph-XI, A Block Masjid EME Ph-XII, C Block Masjid EME Ph-XII, E Block Masjid EME Ph-XII, H Block Masjid EME Ph-XII, J Block Masjid EME Ph-XII, ‘A’ Sector Masjid Ph-1, ‘B’ Sector Masjid Ph-1,‘C’ Sector Masjid Ph-1, ‘K’ Sector Masjid Ph-1, ‘M’ Sector Masjid Ph-1, ‘N’ Sector Masjid Ph-1,‘N’ (Extn) Sector Masjid Ph-1, ‘P’ Sector Masjid Ph-1 ‘Q’ Sector Masjid Ph-2, ‘S’ Sector Masjid Ph-2, ‘V’ Sector Masjid Ph-2, ‘X’ Sector Masjid Ph-3, ‘Z’ Sector Masjid Ph-3, ‘XX’ Sector Masjid Ph-3, ‘AA’ Sector Masjid Ph-4, ‘BB’ Sector Masjid Ph- ‘CC’ Sector Masjid Ph-4, ‘GG’ Sector Masjid Ph-4, ‘HH’ Sector Masjid Ph-4, ‘A’ Sector Masjid Ph-5 ‘C’ Sector Masjid Ph-5, ‘D’ Sector Masjid Ph-5, ‘F’ Sector Masjid Ph-5, ‘H’ Sector Masjid Ph-5, ‘C’ Sector Masjid Ph-6, ‘B’ Sector Masjid Ph-6,‘E’ Sector Masjid Ph-6, ‘J’ Sector Masjid Ph-6, ‘K’ Sector Masjid Ph-6, ‘L’ Sector Masjid Ph-6,‘A’ Sector Masjid Ph-8, ‘C’ Sector Masjid Ph-8, ‘D’ Sector Masjid Ph-8, ‘E’ Sector Masjid Ph-8,‘M’ Sector Masjid Ph-8.