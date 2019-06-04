Share:

Lahore - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said community policing has been started in Punjab and important public service delivery projects are operational for the purpose, a handout said on Tuesday. The Punjab Police is known for their performance,” the IGP said while addressing a meeting on Khidmat Marakaz. He said: “The journey of community policing and public service delivery will continue and now this is expanding to tehsil level after successful working in big cities.” The meeting reviewed working of Khidat Marakaz and Khidmat Counters established across Punjab and also establishing new Khidmat Centres.