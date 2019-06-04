Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), a government organisation, is imparting training to its students in 36 fields and, in view of the demand in some more fields, is going to start enrolment in about two dozen new areas. This has been stated in a report launched by the council at a ceremony. “Organisational Assessment of Women TVET Institutions in Pakistan”. They included professionals, businessman, Council Members, Ms. Faiza Amjad President Women Chamber, Dr. Shehla Akram Ex-President Women Chamber, Mr. Adnan Nasir Pakistan Cosmetics Manufacturer Association. Maj. (R) Ghazanfar Abbas, Senior Manager Curriculum shared the opening remarks and Shafqat- Ur-Rehman presented the working and achievements of the PVTC. Ms. Gulcheen from TVET sector support programme presented the findings and recommendations of the report while Ms. Hina Fozia shared the brief details of Sector Support Programme. Chairmen PVTC, who chaired the ceremony, said the institution has trained 750,000 young men and women and 82 percent of PVTC graduates are either gainfully employed or are doing their own businesses. PVTC is unique model of its kind in the entire Muslim world, which utilizes Zakat as a tool of skills and economic empowerment. Chairman PVTC said females are also given priority by the organization. The organization carried out nine innovative training projects with the support of GIZ under TVET Reform Support Programme.