Southampton - After conceding their first two games, South Africa now run into a powerful, and fresh, Indian side, who open their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign today (Wednesday).

South Africa have had a tough initiation into this World Cup, suffering defeats in both their games so far, and it doesn’t get any easier as they face world No.2 India, who are one of the top contenders for the trophy. South Africa conceded totals of over 300 against both England and Bangladesh, but that is only to be expected in these conditions. Their batsmen, however, fell well short against England and, despite a much-improved performance against Bangladesh, still couldn’t take the team through. Against the quality of India’s attack, it calls for a huge step-up in that aspect of their game.

India have had a week to tune off and gear up for their opening encounter. South Africa are hurting after two defeats, while India are fresh and raring to go, and that only makes them more dangerous. India’s top-order failed to fire in both their warm-ups, which is a slight cause of concern, but they seem to have settled the No.4 debate at last. Their bowling is overflowing with potential, too, with Jasprit Bumrah growing from strength to strength, and their two wrist-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, continuing to prove to be big wicket-takers.

MS Dhoni showed the value of experience lower down in the warm-up game against Bangladesh, after India had lost their top-order cheaply and were under the pump. Dhoni brings a world of experience at the big stage, good batting form, perennially sharp reflexes behind the wicket, and a wise head that makes him an integral part of India’s leadership core.

South Africa have been dealt an injury blow, with Lungi Ngidi having been ruled out of the India clash, while Dale Steyn is still recovering from his shoulder injury and there is no clarity yet over when he might return. That puts extra onus on Rabada to carry the attack on his shoulders and deliver.

Southampton will be cloudy, in keeping with the theme of the season. There could be light rain showers, although the chances of that happening are minimal. Underfoot conditions, though, should be extremely batting friendly: the last ODI at this venue, between England and Pakistan, produced 734 runs in 100 overs.