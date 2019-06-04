Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday stressed the need for further promoting unity and brotherhood among the Muslim Ummah.

The Chairman Senate expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman Senate of Oman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Manthri and Qatar’s former Minister for Labour Sheikh Falah Al Thani. The dignitaries exchanged Eid greetings with Chairman Senate and expressed their best wishes.

Sanjrani said the festival of Eidul Fitr taught sharing happiness and living with peace and love.

“We have to form a joint strategy according to spirit of Islam to ensure peace in the world particularly in the Islamic states.”

Eidul Fitr was an important day for the Muslim world, he said adding the problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah could be resolved with a joint strategy. “We have to move forward by putting aside our mutual differences.”

Weekly bazaars to remain closed on 7th

ISLAMABAD (Online): All weekly bazaars in Islamabad will remain closed on June 07 due to Eid holidays.

According to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad notification, the weekly bazaars of Bahara Kahu and H-9 will remain closed on June 07 owing to Eid holidays.