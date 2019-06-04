Share:

LAHORE - Punjab will administratively stand divided into two units from July 1 with South Punjab secretariat becoming functional at Multan. The step will bring a big relief to the people of that region as they will not have to come to Lahore to have their problems addressed. An additional chief secretary will head the setup and he will have the powers of the chief secretary. Steps are being taken by the government to carve out a separate province. However, it will take a long time to materialize because of the constitutional procedure that will have to be followed. The PTI has already moved a constitutional amendment for the purpose but parties like PML-N and the PPP, whose support is necessary for an amendment, are considering their strategies.