Cardiff - Sri Lanka have beaten Afghanistan by 34 runs by the DLS method in Cardiff on Tuesday to register their first points of the World Cup.

Chasing the revised target of 187, Afghanistan lost too many wickets at regular intervals for them to ever be in the driving seat in the match. Hazratullah Zazai (30) looked good at the top of the order while there was another rearguard effort from Najibullah Zadran (43). Nuwan Pradeep was the wrecker-in-chief for Sri Lanka, his career-best ODI figures of 4/31 rocking the Afghan middle order. Lasith Malinga bowled two perfect yorkers to claim the last two wickets of the match.

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi ran through a panic-stricken Sri Lanka top order as Afghanistan bowled their struggling opponents out for 201 in a rain-affected match in Cardiff. Sri Lanka came out of the blocks quickly under leaden skies, reaching 144-1 before the halfway point of their innings and were on course for a morale-boosting big score against the unfancied Afghans.

But Nabi, who had earlier removed captain Dimuth Karunaratne for 30, turned the match in the Welsh capital on its head, with three wickets in five balls as Sri Lanka slumped to 146-4. “I tried my best to turn on this pitch, loop a lot, and trying my best to bowl on the good areas,” said a delighted Nabi. “We will try our best to achieve this total and not give away a lot of wickets to the opposition team.”

Shell-shocked Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, with 35 extras the second-highest scorer. The turning point of the match was the dramatic 22nd over. Nabi bowled Lahiru Thirimanne for 25 before having Kusal Mendis caught by Rahmat Shah in the slips for two runs. Angelo Mathews was next to go, for a duck, also caught by Shah. Fast bowler Hamid Hassan then had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind for nought by Mohammad Shahzad to leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble. Thisara Perera was run out for two before Isuru Udana was bowled by Dawlat Zadran for 10. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan joined the party, having opener Kusal Perera caught behind by Shahzad for 78.

Rain then intervened, forcing the players from the field, with Sri Lanka 182-8. The rain delay meant the match was reduced to 41 overs a side but Sri Lanka folded quickly after the resumption, losing Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep for the addition of just 19 more runs.

SRI LANKA:

FDM Karunaratne c Najibullah b M Nabi 30

MDKJ Perera c M Shahzad b Rashid Khan 78

HDRL Thirimanne b Mohammad Nabi 25

BKG Mendis c Rahmat Shah b M Nabi 2

AD Mathews c Rahmat Shah b M Nabi 0

DM de Silva c Shahzad b Hamid Hassan 0

NLTC Perera run out 2

I Udana b Dawlat Zadran 10

RAS Lakmal not out 15

SL Malinga b Dawlat Zadran 4

N Pradeep b Rashid Khan 0

EXTRAS: (lb 10, nb 3, w 22) 35

TOTAL: (all out, 36.5 overs) 201

FOW: 1-92, 2-144, 3-146, 4-146, 5-149, 6-159, 7-178, 8-180, 9-199, 10-201.

BOWLING: Dawlat Zadran 6-0-34-2, Hamid Hassan 7-0-53-1, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-0-19-0, Mohammad Nabi 9-0-30-4, Gulbadin Naib 4-0-38-0, Rashid Khan 7.5-1-17-2.

AFGHANISTAN:

M Shahzad c Karunaratne b Malinga 7

Hazratullah Zazai c T Perera b Pradeep 30

Rahmat Shah c Mathews b Udana 2

Hashmatullah Shahidi c K Perera b Pradeep 4

Mohammad Nabi b T Perera 11

Gulbadin Naib lbw b Pradeep 23

Najibullah Zadran run out 43

Rashid Khan b Pradeep 2

Dawlat Zadran b Malinga 6

Hamid Hassan b Malinga 6

Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 1

EXTRAS: (b 1, nb 1, w 15) 17

TOTAL: (all out, 32.4 overs) 152

FOW: 1-34, 2-42, 3-44, 4-57, 5-57, 6-121, 7-123, 8-136, 9-145, 10-152.

BOWLING:

SL Malinga 6.4-0-39-3, RAS Lakmal 6-0-27-0, I Udana 6-0-28-1, N Pradeep 9-1-31-4, NLTC Perera 4-0-19-1, DM de Silva 1-0-7-0.