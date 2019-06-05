Share:

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez eased fears about his fitness ahead of the Copa America by joining his Uruguay teammates in training on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old had been sidelined since undergoing an operation to repair a torn right meniscus on May 10.

But he moved freely during the first part of training session at the team's training camp on the outskirts of Montevideo. The former Liverpool forward then joined fellow attackers Cristhian Stuani and Jonathan Rodriguez in a light jogging exercise.

The Copa america will be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7. Uruguay will begin their campaign against Ecuador on June 16 before facing Japan and Chile in Group C.

The Celeste will warm up for the tournament with a friendly against Panama in Montevideo on June 7.