Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Founder Group of ICCI Zubair Amhed Malik on Tuesday criticised the ongoing operation of CDA against encroachments terming it biased.

Talking to business community here on Tuesday, he claimed that the merit is being violated as no action is being taken against the officials of CDA who are allegedly involved in establishing encroachments across the city.

Zubair Malik, who has also served as president FPCCI, and Bashir Dawood, former president ICCI, said that CDA should take market unions in confidence before conducting any operation.

The CDA is not only removing encroachments but also damaging legal properties and there is no compensation, they observed.

The business leaders condemned the action of CDA against Ghaza Consulate in Super Market and asked the CDA chief to take action against black sheep.

They also demanded of the Chief Commissioner to get the issue investigated and those involved in the crime should be brought to the book while a task force should be established to tackle the issue of encroachments. It is to be mentioned here that many vendors and shopkeepers have occupied roads and footpaths in busy commercial areas which has made life difficult for masses.