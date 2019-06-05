Share:

FAISALABAD - A woman was stoned to death by her husband over domestic dispute in the area of Lundianwala police station here on Tuesday.

Police said Farooq Ashraf, resident of Chak 562-GB used to quarrel with his wife. Few days back, Safiya Bibi left the house of her husband and shifted to her parents house. Farooq brought his wife back at his home after resolving the differences.

On the day of the incident, Ashraf got infuriated after exchange of harsh arguments and attacked his wife with bricks and stones. The victim received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case.

SIX WOMEN ABDUCTED

As many as six women were abducted from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said Tuesday that Ejaz and his associates kidnapped Farwa Yasmeen from Chak No 45-JB, while Usman and his accomplices abducted Robina Bibi along with her two young daughters including 16-year-old Alia and 13-year-old Muqaddas from Mohallah Farooq Abad.

Similarly, Irfan and his associates kidnapped a 17-year-old Saba Bibi from Sohailabad, whereas Ammar and his accomplices abducted a woman Hina from Sitiana Road Gates.