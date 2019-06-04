Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH- A youth died while his younger brother sustained critical injuries after the motorbike they rode was hit by a tractor-trolley here the other night. Police said that deceased Ali, 18, was on his way on a motorbike along with his brother Amir Ali, 17, on Toba-Shorkot Road. They just reached near Chak 304/GB when the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, both sustained critical injuries and were rushed to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital where Ali succumbed to his wounds.