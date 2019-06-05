Share:

The popular online video service failed to mention any specific channels or videos that would be prohibited, according to The New York Times.

The video sharing and streaming service YouTube announced plans on Wednesday to get rid of thousands of videos and channels promoting white supremacy and hate; the move was made to prevent extremism and hate speech, the company said.

"It's our responsibility to protect that, and prevent our platform from being used to incite hatred, harassment, discrimination and violence," according to YouTube.

The company added that channels uploading hateful content but not violating the platform's rules in the majority of its videos may get strikes in accordance with YouTube's three-strike enforcement system; however, an immediate ban would not follow.

This comes after in March another tech giant Facebook announced a ban on "praise, support and representation of white nationalism and white separatism," which the social network company said it start enforcing in April. According to Facebook, these concepts are "deeply linked to organised hate groups and have no place" on its services.