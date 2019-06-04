Share:

BARCELONA -]A YouTuber who tricked a homeless man into eating an Oreo biscuit filled with toothpaste has been given a 15-month jail sentence.

Spanish vlogger Kanghua Ren “violated the moral integrity” of the victim of his 2017 prank, the New York Times reported the Barcelona court as saying.

The court also ruled Ren’s YouTube channel, ReSet, must be shut down - and he must not post any videos until 2024.

Ren has also been ordered to pay his victim €20,000 (£17,700) compensation.

The New York Times said Ren was unlikely to spend any time in jail, though, as Spanish courts typically suspend sentences of under two years for first-time offenders found guilty of committing non-violent crimes. The homeless man was identified by Spanish media as Gheorge L - a Romanian who worked as a shepherd before moving to Barcelona.