RAWALPINDI - A young man and girl drowned in a dam here on Thursday while swimming here. Ahmed Rehman, 18, and his cousin ZunairaBibi, 6, residents of Rawat, went to swim in ChaudhryAsad Dam near Chamber Morr. While swimming, Zunaira went into deep water. Seeing her in trouble, Ahmed Rehman dived after her but both drowned.

On seeing the both persons drowned, the locals present there made hue and cry besides alerting Rescue 1122. The divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and conducted the search operation. The divers fished out the dead bodies and handed over to heirs for burial.

Meanwhile, local police also rushed to the scene and started investigating the matter. The occurrence of the incident had also been mentioned in daily crime register. The locals demanded the government to impose ban on swimming in seasonal nullahs and Dams during summer to save precious human lives.