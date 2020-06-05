Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated that the Pak Army will make all possible resources available to help civil administration in combating locust threat in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff visited National Locust Control Center (NLCC) in Rawalpindi on Thursday. He was briefed by Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, Chief Coordinator NLCC, about the efforts being undertaken to counter locust threat.

The COAS appreciated the NLCC role in synergizing national efforts in line with the National Action Plan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate. The army’s media wing quoted COAS as having reiterated that Army will make all possible resources available to help civil administration in combating locust threat. The COAs further stressed that effective control operations are essential for ensuring food security in the country and in mitigating the negative economic impact. It is worth mentioning here that the government has already declared national emergency in this regard.