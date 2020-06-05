e-Paper
Friday | June 05, 2020
Latest
9:03 PM | June 04, 2020
LR Hospital Peshawar extends state-of-the-art facilities to COVID-19 patients
3:22 PM | June 04, 2020
Arab countries report new coronavirus cases, deaths
3:01 PM | June 04, 2020
Global case tally tops 6.2 million, death toll surpasses 379,000
2:57 PM | June 04, 2020
Dust storm may hit Karachi again today: Met Office
2:49 PM | June 04, 2020
Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM Khan taking political revenge from opposition
2:23 PM | June 04, 2020
AJK govt approves bill seeking death penalty in child abuse cases
12:48 PM | June 04, 2020
George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus but showed no symptoms
12:45 PM | June 04, 2020
US capital calm amid George Floyd protests
11:52 AM | June 04, 2020
Federal govt decides to close markets over violation of SOPs
11:34 AM | June 04, 2020
CM Sindh appears before NAB Rawalpindi today
RELATED NEWS
June 01, 2020
CARTOON
May 31, 2020
CARTOON
May 29, 2020
CARTOON
May 22, 2020
CARTOON
Top Stories
12:57 PM | June 03, 2020
LHC approves pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case
11:19 AM | June 02, 2020
PM Khan should stop doing politics on health of people: Marriyum Aurangzeb
10:36 AM | June 02, 2020
Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss COVID-19 situation
1:03 PM | June 01, 2020
Farogh Naseem resigns as federal minister for law
