ISLAMABAD - Chinese smartphone purveyor, Honor, has unveiled a smartphone with the capability to read a user’s temperature.

The phone, called the Honor Play 4 Pro was unveiled in a video on the company’s Weibo account according to XDA Developers and can apparently use a built-in sensor to gauge temperature when held up to one’s wrist or face. Honor, which is a subsidiary of the Chinese smartphone giant Huawei, plans to release the device in China but hasn’t announced any plans for an international release. The handset will go on sale in China for about $420 including the temperature sensor or $407 without. As reported, the Play 4 Pro will work in a fairly extensive spectrum of temperatures that range from -20 degrees Celsius to 100 degrees Celsius or about -4 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Honor, the phone can read temperatures down to tenths of a degrees.