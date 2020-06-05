Share:

Lahore - CM has paid tributes to the services of Assistant Professor Dr Hafiz Maqsood of Services Hospital who died of coronavirus. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Hafiz Maqsood has set an example of public service and embraced martyrdom while performing duties, the CM added. While,the CM also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of PTI’s Ulema and Mashaikh Wing leader Dr Mukhtar. In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.