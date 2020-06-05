Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that environmental pollution is a global challenge. In his message, the CM said that a collective strategy is needed to move forward to overcoming environmental degradation. Environmental pollution has badly affected human health and green environment around us. The nations of the world will have to overcome the circumstances which are affecting the green environment, he said. He maintained the population explosion and industrial development have affected the global environment. The PTI government has taken different measures to overcome pollution. The CM pointed out that billion tree tsunami and clean and green Pakistan programs are helping to overcome the pollution. The PTI government has made tree-plantation a national movement to increase public awareness about the importance of natural resources that affect the environment, he added. He recommended that environmental protection campaigns should be continued to educate people about the importance of environmental protection. Meanwhile, cutting of forests is a major reason for environmental degradation. The protection of trees and survival of forests are imperative for overcoming environmental pollution as trees are a beautiful face of mother nature. We should commit to protecting the environment for giving a better tomorrow to our coming generations, the CM concluded.