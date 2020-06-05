Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Friday said separate posts of additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional inspector general (AIG) of police have been created for South Punjab by the provincial government.

The chief minister took to Twitter and wrote that the decision has been made as per the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto and promise. Appointments will soon be made on the posts and the officers will start duty from July 1, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar stressed that the move is a big step towards formation of South Punjab province. 