Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Friday said separate posts of additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional inspector general (AIG) of police have been created for South Punjab by the provincial government.

The chief minister took to Twitter and wrote that the decision has been made as per the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto and promise. Appointments will soon be made on the posts and the officers will start duty from July 1, he added.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے منشور اور وعدے کے مطابق ہم نے جنوبی پنجاب سیکرٹریٹ کےلیے الگ ایڈیشنل چیف سیکرٹری (ACS) اور ایڈیشنل آئی جی پولیس (AIG) کی پوسٹس create کر دی ہیں،اور جلد ان پوسٹس پر آفیسرز کی تعیناتی کر دی جائےگی یکم جولائی سے یہ افسران اپنے فرائض سرانجام دینا شروع کردیں گے — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) June 5, 2020

Sardar Usman Buzdar stressed that the move is a big step towards formation of South Punjab province.