ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team comprising specialists and management experts would visit various areas of the country to assist local administrations in assessment, needs and requirement. Prime Minister's Focal Person for COVID-19, Dr Faisal Sultan would lead the team, said a press release. Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had also briefed special session of the NCOC that," PIMS has 26 ventilators and are meeting the need." The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) activity including actions taken on standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations are around 115 persons were fined, 83 shops sealed, Industrial units sealed 22, Transport fines 42. In Gilgit Baltistan (GB) SOP implementation was also in full swing as 907 persons were fined, Shops sealed 440 whereas Traffic SOPs violations were noted 297, Industrial violations 13 and smart lockdown 4 were implemented. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9449 people were checked, 3553 fines imposed, markets / shops sealed 525, Transport terminal sealed 16, Vehicle fined 82, Industrial unit 37. The WhatsApp Chatbot Tele Medical portal update noticed 3660 doctors signed up, 1936 patients opted to speak to a doctor, of which 541 completed consultations.

The test, trace and quarantine (TTQ) Strategy update included Smart Lockdown which were ensured across the country.