Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Memon has said that the district administration is very much aware of the pains and difficulties of the people and the purpose of imposing the lockdown was to save their lives.

He was talking to a delegation of transporters which called on him here at his office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Mirpurkhas Javed Ahmed Baloch and other senior officials.

He further said that it was the government’s desire that poor people did not suffer due to the lockdown, but it was only because of seriousness of the situation, arising out of the coronavirus, that the government had to resort to such extreme step (lockdown).

He asked the transporters to promise with him to ensure implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) if they wanted their buses and coaches back on roads again.

He made it clear to the visitors that coronavirus was not a simple disease. “Rather it is a pandemic and it is imperative to follow the SOPs in order to prevent people from contracting the disease,” he stressed.

He said that coaches would be allowed to ply only from the designated bus stops and that temperatures of the passengers would be checked before boarding the coaches. “If the passengers will be found carrying the symptoms of the coronavirus, they will not be allowed inside the buses,” the DC said categorically.