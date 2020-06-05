PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that despite the financial crunch due to the prevailing corona situation, development portfolio of the province in the next financial budget will not be compromised, however, major chunk of the upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP) will be allocated for the completion of ongoing developmental schemes whereas new developmental schemes will also be reflected in the ADP of next financial year.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Thursday.
He added that strengthening of health infrastructure in order to make it compatible with the challenges of corona pandemic as well as relief activities will be the top priority in the next financial budget.
He said that complete release of funds against the allocations were made for developmental projects prior to the corona situation but due to the lockdown measures, the pace of utilization of the developmental funds has slowed down adding that however, at least 85 percent utilization of the released funds will be ensured by the end of this current financial year.
“Soon after the approval of budget 2020-21, all the departments will be given strict timelines for the completion of developmental schemes,” Mahmood Khan said.
He directed the cabinet members and administrative secretaries to concentrate more focus on their developmental budget and to regularly review progress on the developmental schemes so that these schemes of public welfare are timely completed.
The CM directed the highups of Elementary and Secondary Education Department to ensure implementation of the E-Transfer Policy in letter and spirit for posting and transfer of teachers and made it clear that henceforth no posting transfer of teachers would be made in violation of the e-transfer policy.
Touching upon the wheat and flour situation in the province, Mahmood Khan said that all available options would be utilized to ensure the availability of these essential items to masses.
Regarding the corona situation, he maintained that Prime Minister’s vision to contain the outbreak of the pandemic as well as to protect the vulnerable segments of society against poverty will be the guiding principle for the provincial government to deal with the situation.
Special prayers were offered in the meeting for the eternal peace of the departed souls of MNA Munir Orakzai, MPA Jamshed Kakakhail and health professionals who recently lost their lives due to corona pandemic.