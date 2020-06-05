Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minis­ter Mahmood Khan has said that despite the financial crunch due to the prevailing corona situation, de­velopment portfolio of the prov­ince in the next financial budget will not be compromised, however, major chunk of the upcoming An­nual Development Program (ADP) will be allocated for the comple­tion of ongoing developmental schemes whereas new developmen­tal schemes will also be reflected in the ADP of next financial year.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Thursday.

He added that strengthening of health infrastructure in order to make it compatible with the challenges of corona pandemic as well as relief ac­tivities will be the top priority in the next financial budget.

He said that complete release of funds against the allocations were made for developmental projects pri­or to the corona situation but due to the lockdown measures, the pace of utilization of the developmental funds has slowed down adding that however, at least 85 percent utiliza­tion of the released funds will be en­sured by the end of this current finan­cial year.

“Soon after the approval of budget 2020-21, all the departments will be given strict timelines for the com­pletion of developmental schemes,” Mahmood Khan said.

He directed the cabinet members and administrative secretaries to concentrate more focus on their de­velopmental budget and to regularly review progress on the developmen­tal schemes so that these schemes of public welfare are timely completed.

The CM directed the highups of El­ementary and Secondary Education Department to ensure implementa­tion of the E-Transfer Policy in letter and spirit for posting and transfer of teachers and made it clear that hence­forth no posting transfer of teachers would be made in violation of the e-transfer policy.

Touching upon the wheat and flour situation in the province, Mahmood Khan said that all available options would be utilized to ensure the availability of these essential items to masses.

Regarding the corona situation, he maintained that Prime Minister’s vi­sion to contain the outbreak of the pandemic as well as to protect the vul­nerable segments of society against poverty will be the guiding principle for the provincial government to deal with the situation.

Special prayers were offered in the meeting for the eternal peace of the departed souls of MNA Munir Orakzai, MPA Jamshed Kakakhail and health professionals who recently lost their lives due to corona pandemic.