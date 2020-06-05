Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that welfare of people of Balochistan and socio-economic development of the province is among top priorities of the government.

He was talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan who called on him in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, MNAs Sardar Israr Khan Tareen, Khalid Magsi and Senators Anwar ul Haq, Ahmed Khan and Taj Afridi were also present in the meeting. The Prime Minister assured that federal government will provide all out cooperation to the provincial government.

The meeting also took into stock the overall situation in Balochistan with special reference to steps taken for control of corona virus and ongoing development projects in the province.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to further accelerate the process of reforms in the petroleum sector. While talking to Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that this is important to bring improvement in the sector and provide relief to the masses. The special assistant apprised the Prime Minister about the progress made so far for reforms in petroleum sector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said promotion of industrial process and provision of all possible facilities to the business community is the top priority of the government. He was chairing a high-level meeting on the proposed budget for the next financial year in Islamabad on Thursday.

Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh outlined the revenue and expenditure for the current financial year and estimates for the next budget. Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh also briefed the Prime Minister in detail on the budget priorities for the coming financial year. The Prime Minister was also briefed on the progress made so far in reform of the FBR.

Imran Khan said upcoming budget should be focused on revival and development of corona-affected industrial sector, ensuring efficient and effective utilization of subsidies provided by the government and reducing the burden of unnecessary government expenditure on the people. The Prime Minister emphasized that the next budget should also focus on reducing non-development expenditure.

He said that the development needs of the country demanded that full participation of the private sector in development projects be ensured and therefore the promotion of public-private partnership is a matter of urgency. The Prime Minister also directed the Finance Adviser to finalize the estimates of development expenditure in consultation with the provinces.