LAHORE - Eminent writer, author and retired senior bureaucrat Dr. Safdar Mahmood’s new book Introducing Founders of Pakistan” has been published under the auspices of Qalam Foundation International. The book consists of eight chapters that cover the life and struggle of Hazrat Shah Wali Ullah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Mohsin-ul-Mulk, Waqar-ul-Mulk, Sir Agha Khan, Molana Muhammad Ali Johar, Dr. Sir Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam. The book elaborates on the struggle and contribution of these personalities in laying the foundation of Pakistan. This book would serve as a reference for students, journalists, teachers interested in history of Pakistan and Pakistan movement. It also has special appeal for for university students, professors and scholars.