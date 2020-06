Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology on Friday has decided to not attend the parliament session in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal minister said in his statement that a virtual session of the National Assembly should have been summoned due to the epidemic as results of ‘direct session’ have started coming.

Fawad Chaudhry said, “Many parliamentarians have been tested positive for COVID-19 in one week. We should not stop taking precautionary measures.”