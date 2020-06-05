Share:

Faisalabad - On the directives of the Punjab government, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has established special “Khidmat Markaz” for according approval to the private housing schemes.

This was informed by FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Director Planning and Development Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present on the occasion. The director general told the meeting that the secretary Housing, Punjab had issued orders to all development authorities in the province to set up Khidmat Markaz, and the FDA, in pursuance of these orders, had set up this Markaz immediately. He said that establishment of special Khidmat Markaz was a revolutionary step by the Punjab government which was aimed at promoting the housing sector.

The DG said that a coordinated strategy would be followed to give approval to the housing schemes and Revenue, Environment Protection, Irrigation, WASA and other concerned departments would be connected with the web portal to check the status of applications relating to the issuance of NOCs.

He informed the meeting that 60 days had been fixed for according approval to each housing scheme after the submission of the files as per the check list.

He further said that the time would be counted only when the documents would be complete.

The director general directed the concerned officers to take appropriate measures for the success of Khidmat Markaz, and that departmental performance should be raised as per the expectations of the government and the people.

He resolved that FDA would play its due role for the promotion of the housing sector.