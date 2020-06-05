Share:

GILGIT - Inspector General of Gilgit-Baltistan police Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan said that the GB police has launched a special operation against notorious criminals, illegal weapons and drugs.

Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan told The Nation yesterday that in over the year at least 35 proclaimed offenders have been arrested including 18 from district Diamer,13 from Gilgit and 4 from Ghizer.

The GB government had fixed head money for the arrest of some of these notorious criminals. He said that operation is underway in all district of Gilgit Baltistan to arrest other proclaimed offenders.

The IG said that GB police also launched a campaign against illegal weapons. In the last three months, 65 cases of illegal weapons were registered and 65 people were.

A total of 65 different bore rifles and 130 rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

“The police operation against terrorists and criminals, drugs and illegal weapons will continue until we achieve our goals,” he added.

The IG also highlighted the activities and performance of GB police in the last three months and said that the police also played their role during the lockdown to prevent covid-19.