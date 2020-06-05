Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly session is scheduled to meet today [June 5] to dispose of pending legislative business, conduct an informal debate on negative impacts of coronavirus, and present the federal budget for 2020-21. This may be the longest session of the National Assembly as it might continue for over two months to complete the mandatory days in a parliamentary year, according to the scheduled framed by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The upcoming session of the National Assembly may witness a comparatively thin presence due to the pandemic, as cases are fast emerging after Eid-ul-Fitr. The National Assembly Secretariat, taking preventive measures, has already advised lawmakers to get the corovirus test before attending the session, scheduled to be started on Friday. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also held a meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss the overall situation and preventive measures for the upcoming session. The lawmakers have also been asked to follow instructions issued regarding social distancing.

The parliamentary leaders of the National Assembly, before the proceedings, will also hold business a advisory committee meeting to jointly decide further mechanisms to run the session.

Parliamentary leaders in National Assembly will also share names of MNAs with the Speaker National Assembly which will participate in the discussion on budgetary proposals in the upcoming days.

The government intends to also legislate on the constitutional amendments and modifications needed in the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

President Arif Alvi had already held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly and issued instructions that social distancing should be ensured for the safety of all parliamentarians.