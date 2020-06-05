Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said health sector reforms introduced by the incumbent government will help improve health facilities, ensure quality services to people, and rectify the existing deficiencies. He was talking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum in Islamabad. They discussed the health sector reforms introduced by the government. The Prime Minister regretted that health sector was ignored in the past due to which the common man is facing difficulties in access to health facilities. Imran Khan paid rich tributes to doctors and healthcare staff in their fight against corona virus. On a proposal of IDF regarding establishment of a hospital in Waziristan, the Prime Minister said the Task Force on Health Reforms will take into consideration.