HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has suspended power supply to Mirpurkhas district where the downpour and storm gripped the urban and rural parts alike. The company’s spokesman informed that 25 electric feeders of 11KV had been shut down mostly for safety reasons.

The spokesman said the HESCO’s chief Abdul Haq Memon had directed Mirpurkhas subdivision’s officials to restore the power supply at the earliest once the storm settled.

The spokesman said the power supply would be restored once the HESCO staff gave clearance after checking the transmission system.