islamabad - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan has directed all the police officials to ensure high alert security and enhance patrolling measures in the city for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held via video link and was attended by DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed and other senior police officials. The IGP reviewed overall security arrangements and policing efforts to curb crime. He directed the officials to put security on high alert and asked DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed to monitor the security of the district himself. He said that all Zonal SPs would brief the policemen deputed at pickets on daily basis and ensure pursuance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during performance of their duties.

Islamabad police chief also directed to install security cameras at the police pickets of the city and said that no picket would operate without having CCTV cameras.

He said that all the patrolling officers and senior officials would sign on register placed at police pickets and write their comments whether SOPs are being followed by duty policemen or not.

The IGP directed to check all persons and vehicles entering in Red Zone and maintain high vigilance at entry and exit points of the city. He said that joint search operations should be conducted along with other law-enforcement agencies. He also appealed citizens to keep identification documents with them during travel and cooperate with police if they demand it for purpose of identity.

AamirZulfiqar Khan said that purpose of all these arrangements was to ensure effective security in the city and protect lives as well as property of the citizens. He asked the police officials to accelerate efforts against those involved in street crime, bootlegging, illegal occupation of lands and criminals.

The IGP also directed the officials for effective policing and involve community in the police-related affairs.

The successful policing is not possible without cooperation of community members and they should be taken into confidence regarding efforts against crime as well as anti-social elements, he added.