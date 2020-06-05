Share:

ISLAMABAD - She recently made the most of her coronavirus quarantine time by reenacting scenes from her 2003 film Cheaper by the Dozen for charity. But Hilary Duff got some fresh air, when the 32 year old stepped out in Los Angeles to run some errands. The Lizzie McGuire star showed off her gorgeous gams in a pair of Daisy Dukes for the outing. The mother-of-two paired the flattering garment with a cream-colored top with a plunging neckline. Over the top she draped a white linen duster, and wore a pair of flat-soled slides on her feet. Hilary’s trademark blonde tresses were pulled back from her fine facial features for the outing.