Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has so far fined 115 persons and sealed 83 shops over violation of the SOPs aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19 in the capital city, according to the officials.

They said that 22 industrial units have been sealed and 42 vehicles have been imposed fine over violation of the SOPs aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19 in the federal capital, according to the officials. As far as Gilgit-Baltistan is concerned, 907 persons have been fined so far while 440 shops have been sealed over violation of the SOPs. Besides that, 297 vehicles and 13 industrial units have been found violating the SOPs. In the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, 9449 persons were checked and 3553 were imposed fine while 525 markets / shops were sealed in the province.

Besides, 16 transport terminals were also sealed and 82 vehicles were fined for violation of the SOPs. 37 industrial units were also found violating the SOPs. Meanwhile, 1936 patients opted to speak to a doctor, of which 541 completed consultations. According to Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) who briefed a special session of the NCOC on Thursday, PIMS has 26 ventilators and are meeting the need.

Furthermore, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team comprising specialists and management experts would visit various areas of the country to assist local administrations in assessment, needs and requirement. Prime Minister’s Focal Person for COVID-19, Dr Faisal Sultan would lead the team, according to the officials.