ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned Secretary Health to appear before the court in person for issuing directives against doctors in pending cases despite court orders.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah issued the aforementioned direction in the petition of DrAltaf and deferred the hearing till June 12.

Justice Athar noted in his order, “Despite this Court’s order, dated 24.10.2019, the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has issued notification. This Court had explicitly restrained the Ministry from issuing the notification. This Court has exercised extreme caution in cases relating to doctors and health workers mindful of their vulnerability to the highly infectious virus.

“The doctors and health workers are courageously facing unprecedented challenges. Their laudable services are worthy of being acknowledged. They are serving the humanity against all odds and it was expected that the Ministry of National Health Services will support and encourage these national heroes rather than causing uncertainty and distress amongst them and that too in violation of this Courts direction,” said the bench.

The court also mentioned in the order that when the cases were taken up no official has appeared on behalf of the Ministry.

It added, “The Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination is directed to appear in person on the next date fixed and explain why proceedings may not be initiated against him or the person responsible for violating this Court’s direction given vide order, dated 24.10.2019.”