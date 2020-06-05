ISLAMABAD - Experts have warned that strategic stability in South Asia was being eroded by Indian arms buildup, its hawkish leaders and absence of a strategic restrain regime.
They were speaking at a webinar hosted by the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) on the topic of ‘Dynamics of Nuclear South Asia: 22 Years of Nuclearization’ in connection with the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests. The session was moderated by CISS senior researcher Huma Rehman.
Senior Fellow at CISS Dr. Naeem Salik, while speaking about the South Asian strategic environment, said strategic stability in South Asia was very fragile. In this he context, he particularly pointed towards the hostile statements against Pakistan by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who controls Indian nuclear button.
Strategic stability in the region, Dr Salik contended, was “tenuous and in absence of any strategic restraint regime, it is very dangerous for the peace of region.”
The ‘new normal’ concept being propagated by India to indicate its readiness to engage Pakistan militarily, he said, is contributing to the fragility of the region’s strategic stability.