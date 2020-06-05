Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jessica Alba says she’s talked with her young daughters about the ongoing racial issues at the heart of the nationwide unrest a week after a police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.’When I see all of the hateful, racist activity that has been happening, you realize what really matters,’ the Pomona, California native, 33, told.

‘Honor and Haven are online more than ever, so they’re exposed to this. The mom-of-three - to daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, eight, and son Hayes, two, with husband Cash Warren, 41 - noted that the issues land especially close to home, as her ‘kids are black and Mexican so there’s a connection to what’s happening.’The Sin City star took a realistic approach toward solving the ongoing racial, legal and socioeconomic issues that touch all aspect of American life.