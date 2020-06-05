Share:

ISLAMABAD - They celebrated six years of marriage over the weekend. But it hasn’t exactly been wedded bliss in lockdown for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The 39 year old reality star and 42 year old rapper have been on ‘different pages’ according to a report. The power couple have been at home in quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic with their four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months - but have not seen eye-to-eye due to conflicting schedules. A source said: ‘Sometimes they are on different pages. She gets up early and works out and he is up late. ‘Kim is working out non-stop and doing her thing. Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim.’