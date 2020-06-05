Share:

LAHORE - In the direction of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Lahore Police will strictly implement corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), citizens must get alert; challan tickets will be issued for driving without a mask. Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retired), Syed Hammad Abid said while driving a motorcycle or a car, wearing a mask is a must. CTO Lahore and DC Lahore have formed 8 joint teams for action. Joint teams will take action against those who do not follow corona SOPs at different places. Besides, all the traffic wardens across the city will also implement corona SOPs, he added, that in case of more than one occupant in the car, everyone will have to wear a mask. On the instructions of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, corona SOPs will be strictly enforced, the traffic police will implement government guidelines in view of the corona epidemic, Syed Hamad Abid, further added that citizens should wear masks while driving and riding motorcycles to protect themselves and others. However, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed says regarding corona SOPs, that strict action will be taken against those who drive without masks. Citizens should cooperate with Lahore Police to control the corona epidemic.